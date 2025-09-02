US-India venture firms to invest $1B in Indian deep tech
Eight major venture capital and private equity firms from the US and India have teamed up to invest over $1 billion in Indian deep tech startups over the next 5-10 years.
This new group, called the India Deep Tech Investment Alliance, is all about strengthening technology ties between the two countries and supporting game-changing innovations.
Aligning with India's $11B R&D scheme
The alliance—featuring names like Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, and Premji Invest—will back early-stage startups working on AI, semiconductors, quantum, robotics, biotech, energy, and climate tech.
This effort lines up with India's massive ₹1 trillion ($11 billion) R&D and Innovation scheme launched in 2025 to supercharge homegrown deep tech.
Mentorship and market access on offer
Startups can expect more than just funding: the alliance promises mentorship and network access and support for expansion into the Indian market.
By formally joining forces (while still staying independent), these firms hope to close India's deep tech funding gap and build a steady pipeline of innovation for years to come.