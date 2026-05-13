US inflation jumps to highest level in 3 years

Consumer prices in the United States surged by 3.8% year-on-year in April, the fastest increase since May 2023. The spike was mainly driven by rising fuel and living costs due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran . The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that energy prices rose 3.8% in April alone, contributing over 40% to the monthly inflation rise.

Fuel surge Gasoline prices soar due to Strait of Hormuz closure Gasoline prices saw a massive 28.4% year-on-year increase, with the average price now over a dollar higher than last year. The spike comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil and gas shipping route, remains closed due to the conflict. The closure has disrupted energy supply chains, affecting nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas trade.

Rising costs Broader price hikes dent consumer confidence Apart from fuel, food prices also rose by 3.8% in April. Electricity and utility-related energy services increased by 5.4%, while airfares skyrocketed by 20.7%. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes food and energy prices, rose at a slower pace of 2.8%. These price hikes are beginning to dent consumer confidence as well, with sentiment readings slipping back to levels seen in 2022 when inflation was at multi-year highs.

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Global ripple Global inflationary pressures mount The inflationary pressures are not just limited to the US but are also being felt globally. Countries like Australia, Canada, India, and South Korea have reported rising inflationary pressures. The manufacturing sector in Asia is also showing signs of stress due to rising input costs. Despite these challenges, the Trump administration continues to push for lower interest rates to stimulate economic activity.

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