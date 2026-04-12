U.S.-Iran conflict disrupts India's coffee exports to West Asia
India's coffee exports have run into major trouble thanks to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.
Blocked shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz are causing big delays and higher costs, especially for West Asia, a key market for Indian coffee.
Ramesh Rajah, the president of the Coffee Exporters Association of India, says these issues could mean losing up to 80% of business in that region.
India's coffee exports face freight setback
India's coffee trade was booming, with export earnings nearly doubling to $2.13 billion last year and strong demand from West Asia.
Now, rising freight costs are making it tough for Indian exporters, and some European buyers are even turning to other countries like Uganda instead.
The situation has put a serious dent in what had been a promising growth story for Indian coffee.