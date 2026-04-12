U.S.-Iran talks collapse threatens Indian markets via Strait of Hormuz
Business
Indian markets could see some serious ups and downs on Monday after U.S.-Iran peace talks fell apart.
With oil prices likely to spike and worries about inflation rising, there's concern that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz might hit India's economy harder than usual.
Nifty index must stay above 24,000
Experts say it's key for the Nifty index to stay above 24,000. If it drops below, things could get rough.
Oil marketing companies might feel squeezed by higher costs, but oil producers could actually benefit.
If you're looking for stability, sectors like FMCG and IT might be safer bets while the rest of the market rides out this wave of uncertainty.