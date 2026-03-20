US-Iran war fuels stagflation fears: What is it?

Top central banks across the world are sounding alarms over rising stagflation risks. The warning comes as the ongoing US-﻿ Iran war disrupts critical energy infrastructure and pushes oil prices higher. The conflict is also threatening to derail fragile global growth, prompting a reassessment of interest rate expectations in financial markets. In response to these developments, policymakers from major economies have kept interest rates unchanged but flagged growing inflationary pressures due to energy shocks caused by the ongoing conflict.

Economic challenges Fed warns of energy price impact on overall inflation US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that the global economy is facing "an accumulation of shocks," including trade disruptions, the pandemic aftermath, and now a new spike in energy prices. He warned that higher energy prices would increase overall inflation in the short term but cautioned about uncertainty regarding their scale and duration. The latest escalation of the Iran war has directly targeted what analysts describe as "the plumbing of the global energy system."

Market fluctuations Brent crude oil prices spike, natural gas prices jump sharply Brent crude oil prices have witnessed extreme volatility, briefly surging past $119 a barrel on Thursday. Natural gas prices have also spiked sharply, raising concerns of a renewed inflation cycle just as central banks were beginning to regain control over prices. The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned of a "material impact on near-term inflation," raising its annual forecast to 2.6%—above its 2% target—and outlining scenarios where inflation could spike as high as 4.8% if disruptions persist.

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Policy challenges Central bankers face challenge of controlling inflation without stifling growth Central bankers now face the challenge of controlling inflation without stifling already fragile economic growth. The situation is reminiscent of the 2022 commodity shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada have all expressed similar concerns and are prepared to tighten policy if price pressures spread beyond energy into wages and core inflation.

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Market respite Oil prices cool after US, allies act to boost supply Oil prices showed signs of cooling on Friday, giving some relief to markets. Brent crude fell about 3% to near $105 a barrel while US crude fell over 2% to around $94. The decline came after the United States and its allies took steps to increase supply and secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite this pullback, oil prices remain over 40% higher this month, highlighting the scale of the shock caused by the war.