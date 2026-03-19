US-Iran war makes bottled water costlier in India

The ongoing conflict in Iran has led to an 11% increase in the price of bottled water in India. The rise comes as the cost of plastic bottles and caps has skyrocketed, negating the benefits of a recent GST cut on water announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The Indian bottled water market, worth $5 billion, is competed for by Bisleri, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Reliance and Tata.

Market pressure Bisleri hikes prices by 11% The bottled water industry is feeling the heat as rising oil prices push up the cost of polymer, a key ingredient for plastic bottles. Bisleri, India's largest player in this sector with a market share of one-third, has hiked its prices by 11%. A pack of 12 one-liter bottles now costs ₹240, up from ₹216 earlier.

Cost increase Packaging costs surge Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri, said the price of packaged drinking water has gone up to ₹20 per liter due to a massive spike in packaging material costs. These costs have shot up by over 70% in just two weeks. The cost of plastic bottle manufacturing material has increased by 50% to ₹170 per kilogram due to rising oil prices linked to the US-Iran conflict.

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Comprehensive increase Price of caps more than doubles The cost of caps has more than doubled to ₹0.45 each, while even corrugated boxes, labels, and adhesive tape have become more expensive. This price surge comes after Modi's September tax reforms slashed taxes on bottled water from 18% to 5%, prompting several companies to reduce their prices. However, the recent market changes have reversed these gains for many players in the industry.

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