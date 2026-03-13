India's electronics exports face $3B hit amid US-Iran war

India 's booming mobile phone export sector, which generated $11 billion in revenue during the first half of the fiscal year, is likely to take a major hit. The ongoing conflict in Iran is expected to have a long-term impact on consumption patterns, imports, and freight transit in the Gulf region. Executives and analysts estimate that India's electronics exports could suffer a loss of $2 billion to $3 billion due to this situation.

Trade impact Gulf region is major hub for EMS companies The Gulf region is a major trade and consumption hub for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies. These firms export a large number of mobile phones to this area. Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities have identified mobile phones as one of the top five most-affected commodities due to the ongoing conflict. They noted that exports to the Gulf and West Asia rose to $3.1 billion in FY25, accounting for 12% of India's net electronics exports.

Potential fallout EMS firms may shift exports to other regions The entire $3 billion export value could be impacted if the conflict continues, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said. EMS companies that depend heavily on mobile phone manufacturing could be severely affected in the current and next quarter. To mitigate these losses, these firms might increase exports to other regions such as the US, UK, China, Japan, Netherlands, Germany and Mexico.

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Corporate impact Other companies that could be impacted The ongoing conflict could also affect Foxconn Technology Group (which includes Bharat FIH, Rising Stars and Yuzhan Technology India) and Tata Electronics. Both are contract manufacturers for Apple. Dixon Technologies, India's largest publicly listed mobile maker, Samsung India's in-house manufacturing and exports operations, as well as local companies Lava and Micromax's parent Bhagwati Products could also be impacted by the situation.

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Financial repercussions Dixon Technologies's revenue fell by 28% in December Dixon Technologies's operating quarterly revenue fell by 28% to ₹10,672 crore in December due to declining sales. A senior official at the company said that the West Asia crisis could be a double whammy for them. However, Apple is not likely to face major disruptions at its India assembly lines as they cater mainly to domestic customers and those in the US.