US job market defies recession fears as continuing claims drop Business Mar 26, 2026

Good news for job seekers: the number of Americans staying on unemployment just dropped to its lowest level since May 2024, even with big-name layoffs at CBS News and Meta.

For the week ending March 14, continuing claims fell by 32,000 to 1.819 million.

Initial claims (people filing for benefits for the first time) inched up a bit to 210,000, but overall numbers are still pretty low.