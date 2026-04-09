US jobless claims drop to lowest in almost 2 years
Business
Jobless claims in the US just dropped to their lowest level in almost two years, hinting that the job market is holding steady.
For the week ending March 28, continuing claims fell to 1.79 million, beating experts' predictions, while new claims ticked up only slightly to 219,000 for early April.
Experts warn of Iran, energy risks
Even with these good numbers, experts are cautious.
They point out that things like the conflict in Iran and rising energy prices could shake business confidence and slow down hiring plans.
So while the job market looks solid for now, outside factors might still make things tricky down the road.