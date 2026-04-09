US jobless claims reach 219,000 ahead of Middle East cease-fire

Oil dips to $95, layoffs continue

The cease-fire news caused oil prices to drop for a moment (down to $95 a barrel), but things bounced back as new conflicts flared up in the region.

Meanwhile, big companies like Oracle and Disney are still cutting jobs—even though overall unemployment remains low at 4.3% after 178,000 new jobs were added in March.

So while jobless claims look stable on paper, there's still plenty of uncertainty for workers right now.