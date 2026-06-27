US judge asks DOJ why it dropped Adani fraud charges

Adani denies wrongdoing, US case pending

Adani's lawyers say the US shouldn't be involved at all and insist there's no real evidence.

Adani himself denies any wrongdoing and hasn't shown up in US court.

Earlier, he and his nephew settled civil charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $18 million total, while his company paid $275 million over separate Iran sanctions issues.

For now, since prosecutors haven't officially dismissed the criminal case, it technically still hangs in limbo.