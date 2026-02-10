US may exempt tech giants from chip tariffs
The Trump administration is thinking about letting tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft off the hook for new 25% tariffs on advanced computer chips—especially those powering AI data centers.
These possible exemptions are tied to a reported proposal linked to TSMC's investment commitments and its promise to invest big in the US.
Implications for the future of tech
High-end chips (think NVIDIA H200s) are subject to proposed steep tariffs, but there are carve-outs for tech that helps build up America's own supply chain.
If these exemptions go through, it could mean cheaper AI power for the biggest players—and more jobs and chip factories in the US thanks to TSMC's $165 billion Arizona project.
Basically: this could shape where your favorite apps and future tech get built.