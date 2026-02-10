US may exempt tech giants from chip tariffs

Implications for the future of tech

High-end chips (think NVIDIA H200s) are subject to proposed steep tariffs, but there are carve-outs for tech that helps build up America's own supply chain.

If these exemptions go through, it could mean cheaper AI power for the biggest players—and more jobs and chip factories in the US thanks to TSMC's $165 billion Arizona project.

Basically: this could shape where your favorite apps and future tech get built.