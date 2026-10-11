Why Infosys isn't worried about suspension of US PERM program
What's the story
Infosys has said that the recent suspension of new and pending applications under the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program by the US will not have a material impact on its operations. The company made this statement in a regulatory filing with stock exchanges. This comes after eight major tech firms, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and HCL Technologies, were suspended from the program.
Company stance
What did Infosys say?
Infosys said it welcomes the opportunity to work with the US Department of Labor and other relevant government agencies.
The company emphasized its commitment to its employees, clients, and communities in the US.
"We do not anticipate yesterday's announcement of such suspension to have a material impact on the organization," Infosys added in its statement.
Suspension details
What is the PERM program and its significance?
The US administration recently suspended eight major tech firms, including Infosys, from the PERM program.
This program allows employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency in the US.
The decision was made on grounds that it has kept American workers out of jobs.
Other global companies such as Capgemini, Cognizant, Microsoft, and Adobe were also included in this directive.
Certification process
Indian IT firms have reduced green card filings recently
A PERM certification from the US Department of Labor is a prerequisite for employers looking to permanently employ foreign workers.
It is also the primary step toward obtaining an employment-based Green Card.
However, industry data shows that Indian IT firms have drastically reduced their Green Card filings in recent years, lessening possible operational impacts.
Filing reduction
A look at the PERM application numbers for IT firms
TCS filed just two PERM applications in the US financial year 2026, down from 513 in 2025 and 1,804 in 2024.
HCL submitted 59 filings in 2026 compared to 323 in the previous year while Infosys recorded a total of 87 PERM applications in 2024.
Wipro filed more than double that number with a total of over 500 applications across two years.