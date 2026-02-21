US restores tariffs on Indian exports after SC ruling
Business
Big update: the US announced it will reset tariffs on Indian exports from 18% down to 10%.
This move marks a notable shift in trade between the two countries, but President Trump says the current India-US trade deal stays solid.
The change follows a Supreme Court ruling that limited Trump's emergency powers on tariffs, pushing for this policy update.
Trump praises Modi's efforts to reduce Russian oil dependence
This tariff cut lines up with an earlier agreement that already brought rates down from a steep 50% to 18%.
Trump also gave a shoutout to PM Modi for reducing India's reliance on Russian oil and mentioned how tariffs play into his broader strategy for handling global issues—including tensions like India-Pakistan.