US sanctions on Russian oil giants hit India hard Business Oct 24, 2025

India is about to shake up where it gets its oil, thanks to fresh US sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.

The new rules, announced on October 22, 2024, require all transactions with Rosneft and Lukoil to be wound down by November 21, 2024, prompting Indian refiners to halt direct purchases from these companies.

Since nearly a third of India's crude comes from Russia, this is a big deal for local refiners.