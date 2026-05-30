The first contract is worth $4.16 billion

SpaceX lands $6.5B in defense contracts as IPO nears

By Akash Pandey 09:22 am May 30, 202609:22 am

What's the story

SpaceX has been awarded two major contracts by the US Space Force. This comes as Elon Musk's space exploration company moves closer to what is expected to be the biggest IPO in history next month. The first contract is worth $4.16 billion and involves building satellites for a missile and air defense system called "Golden Dome." The second contract, worth $2.29 billion, is for establishing a low-Earth orbit communications network. It was awarded earlier this week.