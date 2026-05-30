SpaceX lands $6.5B in defense contracts as IPO nears
What's the story
SpaceX has been awarded two major contracts by the US Space Force. This comes as Elon Musk's space exploration company moves closer to what is expected to be the biggest IPO in history next month. The first contract is worth $4.16 billion and involves building satellites for a missile and air defense system called "Golden Dome." The second contract, worth $2.29 billion, is for establishing a low-Earth orbit communications network. It was awarded earlier this week.
Financial dependence
Government funding and political connections
The contracts from the US Space Force highlight SpaceX's heavy reliance on government funding. According to the company's IPO filing, a fifth of its revenue in 2025 came from government contracts. This financial dependence is further underscored by Musk's close ties with President Donald Trump, after investing about $300 million in Trump's election campaign.
Market leadership
Market dominance and potential risks
Despite its reliance on government contracts, SpaceX has maintained a dominant position in the launch market over the past decade. This market leadership is likely a major reason why the federal government continues to award contracts to SpaceX. However, in its IPO filing, the company did caution investors that its "business with governmental entities is subject to changes in policies, priorities, regulations, mandates, and funding levels."