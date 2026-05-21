US stocks dip as Iran uranium report lifts oil prices
Business
US stocks took a dip on Thursday, mostly because oil prices shot up after new tensions with Iran.
A report says Iran's Supreme Leader is holding onto uranium close to weapons-grade, which isn't great news for nuclear talks.
This move spooked investors and sent crude prices climbing.
US major indexes open in red
Major indices all opened in the red: the Dow slipped 25 points, the S&P 500 lost 22 points, and the Nasdaq dropped 127 points.
All this has investors feeling pretty cautious about what happens next.