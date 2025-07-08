US stocks tumble amid Trump's tariff announcement
US stocks slid on Monday after President Trump dropped news of fresh tariffs on imports from at least seven countries, rattling investors and sparking a broad sell-off.
Dow falls over 400 points
If you're following the markets or global trade, these new tariffs mean more uncertainty ahead.
The Dow fell by over 400 points, and big international companies like Toyota and Honda saw their shares tumble by 4%.
For anyone invested—or just watching the economy—this signals more volatility in the near future.
Trump's tariffs target countries
Trump's tariffs target countries like Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and others starting August 1. This reopens old tensions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at even more trade news coming soon, while Trump also threatened extra tariffs for BRICS-aligned nations—so things could get bumpier from here.