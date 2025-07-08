Adani unveils unconditional bid for Jaiprakash Associates
Adani Group just put down an unconditional ₹12,600 crore bid to buy Jaiprakash Associates, a company currently in financial trouble.
They're not alone—five companies are in the race, but Adani stands out because their offer isn't tied to any legal drama.
Meanwhile, rivals like Dalmia Bharat and Vedanta want in too, but only if a big land dispute over Gautam Buddh Nagar Sports City gets sorted out by the Supreme Court.
Dalmia, Vedanta bids
Dalmia Bharat actually offered more—₹14,600 crore—but that number could drop by ₹2,000 crore if the land issue stays unresolved. Vedanta offered ₹12,500 crore.
With Jaiprakash Associates owing creditors over ₹57,000 crore and owning assets across cement, power, real estate and more, this takeover battle is huge for everyone involved.
The creditors' committee has now asked all bidders to sharpen their offers before making a final call.