Adani unveils unconditional bid for Jaiprakash Associates Business Jul 08, 2025

Adani Group just put down an unconditional ₹12,600 crore bid to buy Jaiprakash Associates, a company currently in financial trouble.

They're not alone—five companies are in the race, but Adani stands out because their offer isn't tied to any legal drama.

Meanwhile, rivals like Dalmia Bharat and Vedanta want in too, but only if a big land dispute over Gautam Buddh Nagar Sports City gets sorted out by the Supreme Court.