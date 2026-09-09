US strikes 5 Iranian tankers after Iran attacks US warship
Things are heating up in the Middle East: The US just struck five Iranian oil tankers, four in the Gulf of Oman and one near Kharg Island, saying it was payback for Iran's recent missile attacks on a US warship.
Four of the tankers were tied to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and one was hit near Kharg Island, which is a key spot for Iran's oil exports.
Jordan says defenses stopped 18 missiles
After the tanker strikes, Iran fired 20 missiles at a US base in Jordan. Jordan says its defenses stopped 18 of them.
All this tension has pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude nearing $100 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group (backed by Iran) targeted Saudi energy sites, causing injuries and temporary shutdowns at oil facilities and installations.
There was also some confusion about an uncrewed US submarine Iran claimed to seize. The US said it was just an old drone used for surveillance.