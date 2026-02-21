US Supreme Court blocks Trump's tariffs, says Congress alone can

Trump's tariffs hit almost all trading partners and included extra fees on certain imports during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. These moves pushed up household costs by $1,000-$2,400 a year, with American shoppers covering nearly all of it. Now that the court has blocked them, expect retail and import prices to drop.

Other laws might still allow Trump to impose tariffs

Trump is likely to try new tariffs using different laws including a 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and investigations under Section 301 that target unfair trade practices.

However, the question of refunds for the amounts already collected from these old tariffs remains unresolved, with companies expected to sue and the White House saying it will fight refund claims.

As Justice Gorsuch put it, deciding tariff policy is really Congress's job—not the president's alone.