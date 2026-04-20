Trump tariff refunds kick off: Who qualifies?

The US government is initiating a major tariff refund process, following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated duties imposed by President Donald Trump . The refund process, which is expected to be the largest in US history, has been launched through an online portal by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Importers and authorized customs brokers who paid tariffs under emergency powers can now file claims via this system.

Refund criteria Refunds could exceed $100 billion The first phase of the refund process is open to a select few "unliquidated" entries or those within 80 days of final accounting, according to Axios. As per CBP filings, over 330,000 importers paid some $166 billion in duties on more than 53 million shipments. However, only around 56,500 had completed the mandatory registration for electronic payments by mid-April.

Claim procedure Claims require detailed declarations To file a claim, companies have to submit detailed declarations listing shipments and tariff payments via the new CAPE (Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries) system. If approved, refunds including interest are expected within 60-90 days. However, accuracy is key as even minor errors could delay/reject claims. "If there is an entry on that file that does not qualify, it may cause the entire entry to be rejected," Meghann Supino of Ice Miller told AP.

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Legal background Supreme Court ruling On February 20, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing sweeping tariffs under a 1977 emergency law. The court effectively bypassed Congress's power to set taxes. Though it did not directly address refunds, the US Court of International Trade later ruled that affected companies are entitled to reimbursement.

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Refund distribution Tariffs and consumer impact Notably, tariffs are paid by importers who usually pass on costs to consumers through higher prices. The current system refunds businesses, which aren't obliged to share the money. However, some firms have indicated they may pass refunds along. Delivery giants like FedEx have said they will return tariff refunds to customers once received. Meanwhile, lawsuits against companies including Costco and EssilorLuxottica are seeking to force reimbursements to consumers.