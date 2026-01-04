US tariffs hit Andhra's seafood exports hard Business Jan 04, 2026

A steep 50% tariff from the US has caused India's seafood exports to the US—especially from Andhra Pradesh—to drop by 25% in just a few months.

Announced in August 2025 by then-President Trump, this move is hitting shrimp exporters the hardest, since Andhra alone supplies over half of India's shrimp and nearly a third of all seafood export value.