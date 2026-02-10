US to cut tariffs on Indian goods Business Feb 10, 2026

India and the US just rolled out an interim trade framework after a call between PM Modi and President Trump.

The US is cutting tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, and says it will remove its reciprocal tariff on items including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement.

India will also lower or remove tariffs on a bunch of American products.