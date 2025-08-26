US to impose 50% tariff on Indian imports from August 27

India is 1 of Russia's biggest oil customers

India is one of Russia's biggest oil customers—making up nearly 37% of Russian exports in 2025.

While Indian companies like Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance plan to trim their Russian oil imports a bit (from about 1.8 million barrels per day down to around 1.4-1.6 million), they're not cutting ties completely.

These new tariffs could make Indian goods pricier in the US, shake up trade between the two countries, and force India to juggle energy needs with growing global tensions and diplomatic pressure.