US to impose 50% tariff on Indian imports from August 27
Starting August 27, the US will slap a hefty 50% tariff on Indian imports to push back against India's ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil.
This move comes after increased US pressure targeting Russia and aims to pressure India to cut economic ties that could help fund the Ukraine conflict.
India is 1 of Russia's biggest oil customers
India is one of Russia's biggest oil customers—making up nearly 37% of Russian exports in 2025.
While Indian companies like Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance plan to trim their Russian oil imports a bit (from about 1.8 million barrels per day down to around 1.4-1.6 million), they're not cutting ties completely.
These new tariffs could make Indian goods pricier in the US, shake up trade between the two countries, and force India to juggle energy needs with growing global tensions and diplomatic pressure.