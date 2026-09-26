US Treasury yields hit highest since 2004, 30-year at 5.53%

US Treasury yields just reached levels not seen since 2004, with the 30-year bond hitting 5.53% and the 10-year note topping a fresh multiyear high above 5.22%.

This jump happened after stronger-than-expected consumer sentiment reports, which basically means people are feeling more positive about the economy.

Izaac Brook, US rates strategist at RBC Capital Markets, described it as a "vacuum," with no technical barriers, yields just kept climbing.