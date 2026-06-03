Vanguard markdown cuts Ola valuation to about $70 million Business Jun 03, 2026

Ola, once a major player in India's ride-hailing scene, just saw its valuation drop to about $70 million after Vanguard marked down its stake, down nearly 99% from the $5 billion price tag back in 2015.

That's a huge fall for a company that was valued at more than $7 billion just five years ago.