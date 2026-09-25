Varmora Granito IPO allotment concludes on September 24, institutions oversubscribed
Business
Varmora Granito's IPO allotment wraps up on September 24, 2026, after seeing decent demand, especially from big institutional investors who oversubscribed their shares.
If you applied, you can check your allotment status easily on Kfin Technologies, NSE, or BSE using your application information.
Varmora Granito trading begins September 29
The shares will start trading on both BSE and NSE from September 29, 2026.
The gray market is showing flat trading in Varmora Granito stock, hinting at a muted debut, but remember, gray market trends aren't official.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will go toward paying off company debts and interest across its subsidiaries.