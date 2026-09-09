Vedanta invests ₹21,000cr to scale up metals for India EVs
Vedanta has invested over ₹21,000 crore through FY26 to scale up metals like aluminum, zinc, copper, steel, nickel, and alloys, basically fueling India's growing need for EVs and new-age cars.
The company points out that with India now the world's third-largest auto market, there's a big demand for materials vital to electric vehicles and batteries.
Vedanta picks 10 blocks, advances alloys
To make India less dependent on imports, Vedanta has picked up 10 key mineral blocks (think nickel, copper, and rare earths) and is already exploring one-half of them.
They're also boosting aluminum smelting in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.
On the innovation side: Vedanta has rolled out low-carbon aluminum (Restora), developed the Vedanta Foundry Alloy in collaboration with IIT Delhi, and recently launched Copper-Doped Alloy for high-performance automotive applications, and is working with IIT Madras on zinc-based batteries, so EVs here can run on more homegrown tech.