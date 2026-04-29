Vedanta Q4 profit jumps 89% to record high of ₹9,352cr

Vedanta has announced a massive jump in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. The company's consolidated net profit jumped by 89% year-on-year to ₹9,352 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly profit. The stellar performance was driven by strong operational gains across businesses and comes ahead of the group's planned demerger on May 1.

Financial performance Record revenue and EBITDA figures Vedanta's consolidated revenue for the January-March quarter rose 29% year-on-year to ₹51,524 crore. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 59% to a record ₹18,447 crore. EBITDA margins expanded sharply to around 44%, up by over 900 basis points from a year ago. This growth reflects improved commodity realizations, higher volumes, and favorable cost dynamics across key segments such as aluminium and zinc.

Market reaction Share price reaction Following the earnings announcement, Vedanta's shares witnessed a jump. The stock was trading up 4.44% at ₹772.15 on NSE in the late afternoon session. This positive market reaction is likely due to the company's strong financial performance and record-high profit, revenue, and EBITDA figures for the quarter.

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