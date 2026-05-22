Vedanta Resources to restructure over $5bn after Vedanta Ltd demerger Business May 22, 2026

Vedanta Resources Ltd., led by Anil Agarwal, is working with big international banks to restructure more than $5 billion in debt.

Their plan? Raise most of the money through long-term bonds and five-year loans, making it easier to pay back over time.

This move follows a major demerger from Vedanta Ltd. and aims to match up payments with cash coming in from their other businesses.