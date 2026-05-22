Vedanta Resources to restructure over $5bn after Vedanta Ltd demerger
Business
Vedanta Resources Ltd., led by Anil Agarwal, is working with big international banks to restructure more than $5 billion in debt.
Their plan? Raise most of the money through long-term bonds and five-year loans, making it easier to pay back over time.
This move follows a major demerger from Vedanta Ltd. and aims to match up payments with cash coming in from their other businesses.
Banks join Vedanta refinancing, $7bn EBITDA
Vedanta is teaming up with lenders like Citi, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank for this refinancing.
They've already extended their debt maturities before, showing they're serious about staying financially stable.
Analysts estimated VRL's EBITDA at about $7 billion in FY27 and FY28 with cash flow improving due to lower dividends and debt reduction.