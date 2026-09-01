Veegaland Developers launches IPO priced ₹130-₹140 to raise ₹210 cr
Veegaland Developers is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹130 and ₹140.
You can apply from September 10 to 15, and the company hopes to raise ₹210 crore, all through fresh shares, so no existing shareholders are selling.
If you're curious about where the money's going, it'll fund new real estate projects and buy land for future homes.
Veegaland Developers allocation splits and timetable
The minimum lot size is set at 107 shares. Allocation splits are: up to 50% for big institutional investors, at least 15% for non-institutional folks, and not less than 35% for retail investors.
Anchor investors get their allotment on September 9; regular allotments happen on September 16, with refunds and demat credits rolling out on September 17.
Shares will list on NSE and BSE by September 18. Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is managing the issue, while MUFG Intime India handles registration.