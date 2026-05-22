Venezuela overtakes Saudi Arabia as India's 3rd biggest oil supplier

India crude imports rise 8%

India's overall crude imports went up by 8% in May, hitting 4.9 million barrels a day, though that's still lower than pre-Iran war levels.

Meanwhile, Saudi supplies dropped sharply due to tough pricing tactics.

Iraqi shipments have started trickling back after disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, but Iranian oil is off the table for now thanks to a US naval blockade.

All these shifts highlight how global politics and prices are changing where India gets its energy from.