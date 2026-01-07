IBC Index delivered a staggering 1,644% return in 2025

Venezuela's stock market soars 50% in a day: What's happening?

By Mudit Dube 09:53 am Jan 07, 202609:53 am

What's the story

Venezuela's IBC Index, based in Caracas, witnessed a whopping 50% surge in a single trading session on Tuesday. The spike comes after the US launched an attack on the South American nation, resulting in the arrest of its long-time President Nicolas Maduro. The unprecedented jump also followed an earlier rise of 16% on Monday and another 7% on Friday after the New Year holiday.