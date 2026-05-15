Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India pivots to hardware, deeptech
Business
Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India is switching gears, putting more money into hardware and deeptech startups: think semiconductors, robotics, and battery tech.
This move follows a global trend of diversifying away from China, with deeptech grabbing 36% of all venture funding last year.
India deeptech $967 million versus $1.47B
Deeptech funding in India hit $967 million in the first five months of 2026, compared with $1.47 billion in all of 2025.
Vertex has backed startups like BigEndian Semiconductors ($6 million pre-Series A), Spyne ($16 million Series A), and Kazam ($6.2 million Series B for EV infrastructure).
The firm invests $2 to $10 million per round for a solid stake, aiming for long-term wins like IPOs.
Their next fundraising kicks off in early 2027.