Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India pivots to hardware, deeptech

India deeptech $967 million versus $1.47B

Deeptech funding in India hit $967 million in the first five months of 2026, compared with $1.47 billion in all of 2025.

Vertex has backed startups like BigEndian Semiconductors ($6 million pre-Series A), Spyne ($16 million Series A), and Kazam ($6.2 million Series B for EV infrastructure).

The firm invests $2 to $10 million per round for a solid stake, aiming for long-term wins like IPOs.

Their next fundraising kicks off in early 2027.