Vertical Aerospace's Cotswold base is U.K.'s 1st air taxi facility
The UK just got its very first air taxi facility, thanks to Vertical Aerospace setting up shop at Cotswold Airport.
Their new Valo aircraft (fully electric, zero-emission, and able to carry four people for 160km) are part of a bigger push to turn British innovation into British manufacturing and create high-skilled local jobs.
Vertical Aerospace announced this marks a big step in the U.K.'s reindustrialization plans.
Vertical Aerospace starts aircraft production 2027
Vertical's expanded facility adds 60,000 square feet and will kick off aircraft production in late 2027.
They're starting small with 25 air taxis a year but plan to ramp up to 900 annually by 2035.
Vertical had 1,500 orders already, they're aiming for commercial certification by 2029.
CEO Stuart Simpson said Vertical is proud to lead this new era of aviation.
More news on even bigger production plans is expected later this year.