Vi makes international roaming free on select plans
What's the story
Vodafone Idea has launched a new service, offering free international roaming to its postpaid, prepaid, and enterprise customers. The initiative is part of the company's brand promise Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP. With this offer, customers can stay connected in over 170 countries without worrying about roaming charges or unexpected bills. The service is available with postpaid plans starting at ₹501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans, and enterprise plans starting at ₹451.
Travel benefits
Up to 3 trips a year
The new service from Vodafone Idea comes with free international roaming for up to three trips a year, depending on the plan.
The offer also includes different international data quotas and outgoing call minutes. The company estimates that customers could save as much as ₹9,000 annually with this service.
Activation is easy through the Vi App by selecting the "roam free" option before traveling.
User convenience
Vi's new service aims to enhance travel experience
The new service from Vodafone Idea promises seamless access to OTPs, calls, and data while traveling abroad. It also eliminates the need for local SIMs or travel eSIMs.
The company hopes this will save customers from relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks for connectivity.
Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, emphasized the company's commitment to making international roaming a built-in benefit rather than an expensive add-on.