Vi offers eligible Indian postpaid users 3 months Spotify Premium
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering three months of free Spotify Premium to eligible postpaid users in India.
Starting today, June 26, 2026, if you're on select Vi Individual or Family Postpaid plans and haven't tried Spotify Premium before, you can grab this deal through the Vi app: think ad-free music, offline downloads, and high-quality streaming.
Spotify renewal ₹139 per month
The offer covers Individual plans from ₹451 upwards and Family plans starting at ₹701, with REDX Family available at ₹1,601.
After your free three months are up, you can keep Spotify Premium for ₹139 per month by adding it to your Vi bill, so the music doesn't have to stop if you don't want it to.