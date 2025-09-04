Vi rolls out 5G in Kolkata, offers unlimited data

Vi's 5G now available in several other top priority circles

Teaming up with Nokia, Vi has boosted its network in Kolkata using AI-powered tech and added over 850 new sites between April 2024 and June 2025.

These upgrades have bumped up capacity by 16% in the city and by 15% across the rest of Bengal.

With this move, Vi's 5G now covers several of their top priority circles—including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and more—as they aim to keep up with everyone's need for speed.