Vi rolls out 5G in Kolkata, offers unlimited data
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just rolled out its 5G services in Kolkata, following their launch in Siliguri.
If you've got a compatible smartphone, you can hop on from Friday.
To sweeten the deal, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting at ₹299—think smooth HD streaming and faster downloads.
Vi's 5G now available in several other top priority circles
Teaming up with Nokia, Vi has boosted its network in Kolkata using AI-powered tech and added over 850 new sites between April 2024 and June 2025.
These upgrades have bumped up capacity by 16% in the city and by 15% across the rest of Bengal.
With this move, Vi's 5G now covers several of their top priority circles—including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and more—as they aim to keep up with everyone's need for speed.