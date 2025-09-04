GST Council slaps 40% tax on online real money gaming Business Sep 04, 2025

Heads up, gamers: the GST Council just bumped up the tax on online real money gaming (RMG) from 28% to a hefty 40% at its 56th meeting on Wednesday.

RMG now sits in the same "sin goods" category as casinos and betting, which means it's getting taxed hard because of its potential social risks.