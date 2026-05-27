Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week high today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Vodafone Idea's shares hit a 52-week high for the sixth consecutive session today. The telecom stock rose as much as 0.98% to ₹14.29 apiece on the BSE. The surge comes after the company reported subscriber additions for three straight months and also received a credit rating upgrade from CRISIL Ratings.
Trends
Subscriber additions and stock performance
Vodafone Idea added 53,257 subscribers in April, down from 1.03 lakh in March and 21,927 in February. Despite the dip, the company has seen a major rise over the last year with its shares rising by 107% over one year, 100% over three years and over 63% over five years. The stock has also gained more than 20% this year alone.
Corporate changes
Financial results and management changes
Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹7,166 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also grew 3% YoY to ₹11,332 crore, while EBITDA rose by 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore. In May, billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was appointed as Non-executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea, five years after he had stepped down amid financial difficulties.
Regulatory impact
AGR dues slashed by DoT
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently lowered Vodafone Idea's AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore as of December 31. This move was seen as a positive sign for the stock. Technical indicators also show strong buying interest in the market with shares trading well above key short- and long-term moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at an impressive 84.75, while Average Directional Index (ADX) is at a high of 65 indicating extremely elevated momentum levels.