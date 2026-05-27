Vodafone Idea shares hit 52-week high today: What's the reason?

Vodafone Idea 's shares hit a 52-week high for the sixth consecutive session today. The telecom stock rose as much as 0.98% to ₹14.29 apiece on the BSE. The surge comes after the company reported subscriber additions for three straight months and also received a credit rating upgrade from CRISIL Ratings.

Trends Subscriber additions and stock performance Vodafone Idea added 53,257 subscribers in April, down from 1.03 lakh in March and 21,927 in February. Despite the dip, the company has seen a major rise over the last year with its shares rising by 107% over one year, 100% over three years and over 63% over five years. The stock has also gained more than 20% this year alone.

Corporate changes Financial results and management changes Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of ₹51,970 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹7,166 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also grew 3% YoY to ₹11,332 crore, while EBITDA rose by 4.9% YoY to ₹4,889 crore. In May, billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla was appointed as Non-executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea, five years after he had stepped down amid financial difficulties.

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