Vi unveils new brand identity with Shah Rukh Khan campaign
Vi just dropped a fresh brand identity, and yes, Shah Rukh Khan is front and center in its upcoming campaign teaser, "Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye."
The updated logo features a cool 3D sphere that's all about optimism and future vibes.
Starting September 1, you'll see this makeover everywhere, from Vi's apps to its stores.
Abhijit Kishore calls Vi a tech partner
Vi's CEO Abhijit Kishore says this isn't just a facelift: it signals Vi moving past basic telecom to become more of a tech partner for both regular users and businesses.
"This is not simply a logo refresh; it is the first expression of the evolution we are bringing to the Vi Brand. It reflects our ambition for Vi and commitment to shaping what telecom can be - an experience that makes life more rewarding, and full of possibilities for our customers," he shared.
The latest exercise comes six years after Vodafone Idea adopted the Vi brand in September 2020, following the 2018 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.
Vi holds mid-band 5G and mmwave
Vi currently holds mid-band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, with plans to boost network capabilities soon.
Expect more campaigns as Vi rolls out its next phase.