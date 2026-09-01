Vi unveils new brand identity with Shah Rukh Khan campaign

Vi's CEO Abhijit Kishore says this isn't just a facelift: it signals Vi moving past basic telecom to become more of a tech partner for both regular users and businesses.

"This is not simply a logo refresh; it is the first expression of the evolution we are bringing to the Vi Brand. It reflects our ambition for Vi and commitment to shaping what telecom can be - an experience that makes life more rewarding, and full of possibilities for our customers," he shared.

The latest exercise comes six years after Vodafone Idea adopted the Vi brand in September 2020, following the 2018 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.