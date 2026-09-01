Victura Technologies prepares $300 million India IPO including investor stake sales
Business
Victura Technologies, a Faridabad-based auto parts maker, is gearing up for a big move: a potential IPO in India worth up to $300 million.
The deal could include both new shares and some existing investor stake sales.
Talks with investment banks are already underway, so things might move quickly.
India's auto parts valuations draw listings
Victura started back in 1972 and now builds components for cars, trains, defense, and electric vehicles across 20 factories.
This IPO comes as more global auto parts firms look to list in India, especially since Indian manufacturers are getting higher valuations than carmakers here or abroad.
According to Goldman Sachs, their growth and margins help them stand out, making the sector pretty attractive right now.