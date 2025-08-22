Vikran Engineering IPO to open on August 26

Financials and gray market premium

There's already a gray market premium of about 23%, hinting at strong investor interest.

In FY25, Vikran's revenue climbed 16.5% to ₹916 crore, while profit after tax rose 4% to ₹78 crore.

Most of the IPO funds (₹541 crore) will go toward working capital as the company continues expanding—right now, they've finished projects worth ₹1,920 crore across 14 states and are handling ongoing projects worth ₹5,120 crore across 16 states.