Why is Abbott India's stock down despite ₹475 dividend announcement?

Share dip notwithstanding, Abbott India's yearly numbers look solid

Despite the share dip, Abbott India's yearly numbers look solid: sales grew from ₹5,848 crore last year to ₹6,409 crore this year, and net profit rose from ₹1,201 crore to ₹1,414 crore.

There was a tiny slip in quarterly profit (₹365 crore vs. ₹367 crore last quarter), but overall, the company's financial health seems strong and its focus on rewarding shareholders is clear.