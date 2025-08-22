Next Article
Why is Abbott India's stock down despite ₹475 dividend announcement?
Abbott India's stock dropped 2.18% to ₹31,925 on Friday, landing it among the biggest losers in the Nifty Midcap 150—even though the company announced a hefty ₹475 per share final dividend with the ex-date as July 25, 2025.
Share dip notwithstanding, Abbott India's yearly numbers look solid
Despite the share dip, Abbott India's yearly numbers look solid: sales grew from ₹5,848 crore last year to ₹6,409 crore this year, and net profit rose from ₹1,201 crore to ₹1,414 crore.
There was a tiny slip in quarterly profit (₹365 crore vs. ₹367 crore last quarter), but overall, the company's financial health seems strong and its focus on rewarding shareholders is clear.