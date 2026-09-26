Vishal Nirmiti Ltd IPO opens September 30 priced ₹208-₹220
Business
Vishal Nirmiti Ltd's IPO will open for subscription on September 30, giving investors a chance to buy in until October 5.
Shares are priced between ₹208 and ₹220 each, with the IPO's total issue size up to ₹178 crore, including a fresh issue of up to ₹145 crore and an OFS of ₹33 crore.
Vishal Nirmiti fresh 69.71L, 15L OFS
The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 69.71 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 15 lakh shares. Funds raised will help cover working capital, repay loans, and support general business needs.
Vishal Nirmiti makes concrete sleepers (those big blocks under railway tracks), steel pipes, and also handles construction projects for railways, so it's all about building infrastructure.
After the IPO, the company plans to list on both BSE and NSE.