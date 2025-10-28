Vodafone Idea ends 21-month streak of losing active users

VIL's market share slips to 16%

VIL also added 300,000 new 4G data subscribers and saw growth in most parts of India.

Still, the company's overall market share slipped from over 17% last September to 16%, while Jio and Airtel together now control more than 79% of the market.

So even with some good news for VIL, the competition is only getting tougher.