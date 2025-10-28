Next Article
Vodafone Idea ends 21-month streak of losing active users
Business
Vodafone Idea (VIL) just broke a 21-month run of losing active users, picking up 20,000 new active connections in September.
That's a big turnaround from last year, when they were losing about 1.7 million users every month.
Even in 2025, their monthly losses shrank to around 600,000—a solid improvement.
VIL's market share slips to 16%
VIL also added 300,000 new 4G data subscribers and saw growth in most parts of India.
Still, the company's overall market share slipped from over 17% last September to 16%, while Jio and Airtel together now control more than 79% of the market.
So even with some good news for VIL, the competition is only getting tougher.