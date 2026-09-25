Vodafone Idea launches free international roaming across 170-plus countries

The "Roam-Free" perk is available on select plans (postpaid from ₹501, annual prepaid unlimited data, and enterprise from ₹451).

You get up to three trips a year with set data and call limits. Just activate through the Vi App and use your Indian number abroad (no local SIMs needed).

Vi says this could save frequent travelers up to ₹9,000 a year and makes things like getting OTPs or calls way less stressful while you're away.