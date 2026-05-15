Vodafone Idea plans 10000cr equity May 16 to boost networks
Vodafone Idea is gearing up for a big board meeting on May 16, 2026, to figure out how to raise ₹10,000 crore in equity as part of a larger ₹45,000 crore investment plan.
The goal? To finally catch up with Airtel and Jio's network quality.
Most of the rest will be raised through loans.
Vodafone Idea eyes rights, private placements
The company's exploring options like rights issues and private placements to get the cash.
With Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepping in as nonexecutive chairman, there could be some fresh moves ahead.
Plus, Indus Towers (their infrastructure partner) just recommended a ₹14 per share final dividend for FY26, good news for Vodafone Idea's finances.
And if expected mobile tariff increase of 10% to 12% at Bharti Airtel rolls out soon across the industry, that could give Vodafone Idea an extra lift against its rivals.