Vodafone Idea plans 10000cr equity May 16 to boost networks

Vodafone Idea eyes rights, private placements

The company's exploring options like rights issues and private placements to get the cash.

With Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepping in as nonexecutive chairman, there could be some fresh moves ahead.

Plus, Indus Towers (their infrastructure partner) just recommended a ₹14 per share final dividend for FY26, good news for Vodafone Idea's finances.

And if expected mobile tariff increase of 10% to 12% at Bharti Airtel rolls out soon across the industry, that could give Vodafone Idea an extra lift against its rivals.