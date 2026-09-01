Vodafone Idea rebrands as tech company with 3-D sphere logo
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is switching things up, moving from just a telecom operator to a tech-driven company.
Its new logo now features a 3-D sphere, meant to show optimism and future possibilities.
CEO Abhijit Kishore says this update captures optimism and what Vi can bring to both retail customers and enterprises in the future as a tech company.
The new branding will be rolled out progressively across consumer touchpoints, digital platforms, retail presence, and communications starting September 1.
Shah Rukh Khan fronts Vi campaign
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan is now the face of Vi's upcoming campaign, Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye (Vi is changing, be ready).
His presence reflects the energy and ambition behind Vi's transformation into a tech partner offering more connected experiences.
The campaign aims to get people excited about what's next for Vi beyond just phone services.