Vodafone Idea rebrands as tech company with 3-D sphere logo

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is switching things up, moving from just a telecom operator to a tech-driven company.

Its new logo now features a 3-D sphere, meant to show optimism and future possibilities.

CEO Abhijit Kishore says this update captures optimism and what Vi can bring to both retail customers and enterprises in the future as a tech company.

The new branding will be rolled out progressively across consumer touchpoints, digital platforms, retail presence, and communications starting September 1.